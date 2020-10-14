Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Add this to the list of ways the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up markets: Never before have this many large, public companies trading in the U.S. been unprofitable.
Forty-three of the 345 companies with a market valuation above $25 billion have posted cumulative losses over the trailing 12 months worth of reported results, according to an analysis of Bloomberg data as of Oct. 13. At the start of 2020, only 14 companies fit the bill.
United Airlines said on Wednesday it cut operating costs by 59% in the third quarter and had nearly $20 billion of liquidity to position it for an eventual recovery from the COVID-19 crisis that has hammered the travel industry.
After about 90 trees were removed at the future Bow Lane apartment complex behind Bedford High School, some of them without permission, town planners this week approved a new landscaping plan designed to correct the error.