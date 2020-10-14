Losses

A dollar sign bike rack, designed by David Byrne, stands surrounded by scaffolding and construction material along Wall Street in New York on July 20.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Add this to the list of ways the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up markets: Never before have this many large, public companies trading in the U.S. been unprofitable.

Forty-three of the 345 companies with a market valuation above $25 billion have posted cumulative losses over the trailing 12 months worth of reported results, according to an analysis of Bloomberg data as of Oct. 13. At the start of 2020, only 14 companies fit the bill.

Bloomberg’s Tom Contiliano contributed to this report.

