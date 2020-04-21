Red Arrow Diner locations in Concord and Manchester is serving a slice of normalcy, with a return to 24/7 operating hours for takeout and curbside pickup.
“Who is still awake? Who is hungry?” the company’s Facebook page reads.
“We are thrilled to resume our normal 24/7 operating hours so you and your family can enjoy the comfort food you love via takeout and curbside pickup all day and night long!” a Facebook post reads.
The Londonderry location is open 7 a.m.-9 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to its website.
While the news was shared on multiple social media channels, George Lawrence, co-owner and vice president, declined to comment Tuesday afternoon.
Last month, the diner announced new curbside pickup and delivery options during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Red Arrow Diner, which opened in Manchester in 1922, is known as a hot spot for presidential candidates to swing by while campaigning for the first-in-the-nation primary.
The chain’s latest location, in Nashua, was set to open in early April. Lawrence previously told the Union Leader the location might open at some point for takeout only.