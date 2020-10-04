Nighttime view at Regal

This architectural rendering depicts the Regal cinema planned for Bedford’s Market and Main. Regal recently signed a lease agreement with Encore Commercial, LLC, the developers of Market and Main.

 Courtesy

The parent company of Regal Cinemas said it was considering temporarily closing all its screens in the United States after studios pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film.

The chain operates three locations in New Hampshire, in Concord, Hooksett and Newington. Parent-company Cineworld, the world’s second-biggest cinema operator, is also expected to shutter theaters in Britain.

Aakriti Bhalla and Kate Holton of Reuters and Union Leader reporter Jonathan Phelps contributed to this report.

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Monday, October 05, 2020