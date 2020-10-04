Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The parent company of Regal Cinemas said it was considering temporarily closing all its screens in the United States after studios pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film.
The chain operates three locations in New Hampshire, in Concord, Hooksett and Newington. Parent-company Cineworld, the world’s second-biggest cinema operator, is also expected to shutter theaters in Britain.
CONCORD — Operators of live music, theater and sporting venues that are closed or face mounting losses due to COVID-19 can now apply for a new $12 million state aid program created with federal money, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday.