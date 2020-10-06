Nighttime view at Regal

This architectural rendering depicts the Regal Cinema planned for Bedford’s Market and Main, but approvals for the latest phase of that project after the town rejected a new plan that would include apartments. Regal Cinemas is temporarily closing all of its screens in the United States, including three in New Hampshire, due to the lack of major movies scheduled for release this year.

The move comes after studios pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film, and a major dip in ticket sales because of COVID-19.

