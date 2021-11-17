CONCORD — State regulators of charities have again extended a deadline for completing their review of the proposed partnership of holding companies for Catholic Medical Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
A review by the Charitable Trusts Unit at the New Hampshire Department of Justice should be completed by Dec. 15, said Thomas Donovan, director of the Charitable Trust Unit.
“The Charitable Trust Unit needs the additional time to complete its review,” Donovan wrote in an email.
The two health care organizations proposed their combination in late 2019, and the Charitable Trusts Unit initially faced a deadline of Oct. 15 to render a decision.
That deadline, however, was just three days after the final of three public hearings that Donovan hosted on the proposal. He initially pushed the deadline out to Nov. 15.
Another unit in Attorney General John Formella’s Justice Department — the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau — is conducting a separate review and has no deadline. The Federal Trade Commission must also review the proposal.
The combination would create a single entity — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health GraniteOne — which would control nearly 35% of the health care in New Hampshire.
That includes CMC in Manchester, Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s flagship hospital in Lebanon, Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro and physician practices and clinics in several New Hampshire and Vermont locations.
Much of the review by Charitable Trusts focuses on the original missions of both hospital organizations and how the partnership will affect them. Previous merger proposals have had to deal with delicate issues of Catholic vs. secular health care.
Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester has said he will not oppose the combination.
The hospitals have promised better or expanded care, especially for chronic problems such as diabetes, substance abuse, behavioral health and obesity. The new organization has not promised lower fees, and leaders have said price breaks would be felt by patients who would otherwise leave the state for care in higher-priced Massachusetts.
The Charitable Trusts Unit has received nearly 150 comments about the combination.