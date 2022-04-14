LANCASTER — In the heart of this North Country community, the historic Parker J. Noyes building — where sugar-coated pills were invented — is nearing an extensive nearly $3 million rehabilitation.
Purchased by the Northern Forest Center in 2018 because of its potential to contribute “to Lancaster’s downtown vitality,” the Noyes building “is creating quality downtown living spaces for residents, adding new commercial space where small businesses can thrive, and creating palpable excitement on Lancaster’s vibrant Main Street,” according to the Forest Center.
The first floor of the three-floor, 11,000-square-foot building will be home to the Root Seller Marketplace, while the second and third floors will have a total of six two-bedroom apartments which will be rented at market rate.
Listed on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places, the Noyes building is expected to open later this spring.
The building is named after the Parker J. Noyes Company, whose then pharmacist-owner invented the sugar-coated pill and which also made pills and animal-feed pellets, the forerunner of modern kibble.
The company moved north to a site on Route 2 in the 1980s where its successor — Trividia Manufacturing Solutions — continues to operate, the Forest Center said.
While the overwhelming majority of the money to renovate and reinvigorate the Noyes building has come from private sources, the federal government had an important, early role in the funding process, which U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen discussed during a tour of the building on Wednesday.
The upgrade was partially funded through the Northern Border Regional Commission, said Shaheen, adding that there are efforts to get the commission more money for similar projects. She said the prospect of enabling legislation passing in Congress is enhanced by the fact that both Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who is president of the Senate, and Sen. Pat Leahy, D-Vt., are from border states.
“I’m thoroughly impressed by the newly renovated space at the Parker J. Noyes building,” said Shaheen, who earlier this year introduced legislation that her office said would extend the authorization of the NBRC “and broaden the Commission’s ability to award grants to projects that expand rural access to child care, health care and affordable housing needs.”
Forest Center President Rob Riley told Shaheen that, with the Noyes building, “we’re building this for the next 150 years.”
Julie Renaud Evans, who is the Forest center’s program director, said when the Noyes building opens, Lancaster will “once again have a strong anchor building” in the downtown.