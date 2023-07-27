REI at Market and Main

Activity at Market and Main in Bedford continues to pick up, years after the first few businesses opened on the site of the former Macy’s.

REI Co-op is slated to host its grand opening in October, according to its website, and another developer is seeking to add 62 over-55 condominiums at a site approved for a 125-room hotel. Housing has always been a contentious part of the project.