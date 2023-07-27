Activity at Market and Main in Bedford continues to pick up, years after the first few businesses opened on the site of the former Macy’s.
REI Co-op is slated to host its grand opening in October, according to its website, and another developer is seeking to add 62 over-55 condominiums at a site approved for a 125-room hotel. Housing has always been a contentious part of the project.
Right now, Market and Main is home to Trader Joe’s, Friendly Toast, and a Carrabba’s Italian Grill that predates the development.
The developers of the project, Texas-based Encore Commercial, announced last week that it had sold the buildings housing Trader Joe’s and Friendly Toast to those businesses.
Mike Nelson, president of Encore, said in a statement that the location off busy South River Street and near Interstate 293 brings consistent customer traffic.
“The fact the tenants purchased themselves attests to their confidence in this location,” Nelson said.
REI says it is hiring retail sales associates, shipping and receiving specialists and bike/ski shop mechanics for the new 22,000-square-foot location.
In 2019, REI opened its first New Hampshire location in North Conway at the Settlers Green shopping center.
Plans to add housing, under the name Bowman Gardens, still are being presented to the Bedford Planning Board as a conceptual proposal.
The board previously told the developer, Munson and Associates, that the proposed five-story building was too large. The company operates Bowman Place at Olde Bedford, an assisted-living facility in town.
Bowman Gardens will be an active-adult community. The units would be sold as condominiums.
“These are independent, active adults who are 55 and older targeted to Bedford residents who are looking to downsize and looking for some of the amenities on the site,” said Tom Burns of TFMoran on behalf of Munson and Associates.
The project requires a waiver to be built in the town’s performance zone. Planning officials rejected a previous plan to add 200 units to the site.
After receiving feedback from the planning board, the company reduced the number of units from 65 to 62, including 23 one-bedroom and 39 two-bedroom units. A rooftop garden was eliminated in favor of a balcony roof deck on the fifth floor.
The developer said the commercial buildings on the property are about 30 feet high.
Some planning board members have called some of the artist’s renderings of the building deceptive.
Chairman Charlie Fairman noted how the economy has changed since the project was first proposed eight years ago. He said he supports housing on the property.
Developer Eldon Munson said high-quality senior living space is needed in Bedford and the state. Bowman Place is at 100% occupancy, and the company did a study on what is needed in senior living.
“It pointed to an active adult,” he said.
Many seniors want an urban-like environment close to amenities, he said.
“It may not be a perfect fit,” Munson said. “But it would work.”