In a 44-23 vote, Boston’s REI Co-op employees voted to unionize with the United Food and Commercial Workers of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine Local 1445 on Monday, according to an official tweet on Monday.

The decision to unionize came after employees said in April that they wanted to “bring about meaningful change in our workplace,” a statement read. Employees said they originally joined the company because they were “passionate about its values, and about fighting for a life outdoors for everyone.”