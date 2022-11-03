REI to open at Market and Main in Bedford

A rendering of the REI Co-op store to open at Market and Main in Bedford. 

 Provided by Stack + Co.

REI Co-op is the first store to formally announce it will open at the newest phase of Market and Main in Bedford.

The 22,000-square-foot specialty outdoor retailer expects to open at 125 S. River Road next fall. The name stands for Recreational Equipment, Inc. 