Disability employment

Beka Anardi, paralyzed in 2009 during the birth of her first child, in Bellevue, Washington, Sept. 20, 2022. As millions of people began working remotely, Anardi realized she could resume her career as a recruiter. 

 Jovelle Tamayo/Bloomberg

An embrace of remote work spurred by the pandemic helped the employment rate for disabled people reach an all-time high last year.

The percentage of disabled people who were employed rose to 21.3% in 2022, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's more than a two percentage point increase from 2021 and the most since 2008, when comparable data was first published.

Bloomberg's Molly Smith contributed to this report.