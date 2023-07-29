Car rental insurance

Navigating the ins and outs of rental car insurance can be a headache for many travelers.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

When you rent a car, a customer service rep may try to sell you rental car insurance. Rental insurance may protect you from having to pay if the rental is stolen or damaged. But in some circumstances, you may not need to purchase additional coverage.

For example, if you already have full coverage car insurance, your policy may extend to the rental.

