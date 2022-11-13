The fifth year of annual government reports on the outdoor industry showed continued growth in the sector in New Hampshire, though growth was faster in the other northern New England states.
Every year, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis tallies the impact of outdoor recreation on the economy, a broad category that includes everything from hiking and skiing, to gardening, to outdoor concerts. The report estimates New Hampshire saw $2.6 billion in value added from the whole outdoor recreation sector in 2021 — including money that comes directly from the outdoor industry, as well as other supporting industries.
The biggest piece of that value came from what the bureau termed “conventional” outdoor activities, like hiking, hunting, biking and boating. Skiing and other snow sports added more than $190 million, the report estimated.
Water parks and amusement parks added $38 million and another $14 million in economic value came from outdoor sports events and outdoor concerts.
Last year, New Hampshire saw slower growth in outdoor-industry employment than its northern New England neighbors.
While New Hampshire saw a 13% climb in outdoor recreation employment, Maine’s increased by almost 16% and Vermont’s increase was more than 17%.
The outdoor industry is also a slightly larger part of the job market for Maine and Vermont than for New Hampshire. The outdoor industry accounts for 4.9% of Maine’s total employment, 4.7% in Vermont, and 4.1% in New Hampshire.
The annual report was instituted following a 2016 bill introduced by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and former Sen. Cory Gardner, a Colorado Republican.