The fifth year of annual government reports on the outdoor industry showed continued growth in the sector in New Hampshire, though growth was faster in the other northern New England states.

Every year, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis tallies the impact of outdoor recreation on the economy, a broad category that includes everything from hiking and skiing, to gardening, to outdoor concerts. The report estimates New Hampshire saw $2.6 billion in value added from the whole outdoor recreation sector in 2021 — including money that comes directly from the outdoor industry, as well as other supporting industries.