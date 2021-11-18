CONWAY -- As a court date approaches for the town to try to get a better handle on short-term rentals, an association of property owners, in a recently-released report, says short-term rentals annually generate upwards of $50 million in local economic activity.
The report was prepared by University of New Hampshire Prof. Daniel E. Innis for the Mt. Washington Association Valley for Responsible Vacation Rentals and is available on the group’s website at https://www.responsiblevacationrentals.com/.
David Cavanaugh, who is president of Mt. Washington Association Valley for Responsible Vacation Rentals, on Thursday said the report should have been done by the town, which refused, adding that the study by Innis shows the economic impact of short-term rentals “to be far greater than we expected.”
A bio-statistician who resides in the Boston area with his family, Cavanaugh bought his condominium in North Conway in 2019 and has used it as a base for skiing and other activities. When not there, Cavanaugh rents it out using websites such as Vrbo and Airbnb.
He said his group hopes the study can be used by the town to “create reasonable regulation that benefits residents and preserves the constitutional right to property ownership.”
At Conway’s 2021 Town Meeting, voters turned down a warrant article that would have allowed short-term rentals in residential districts, but approved one that said the rentals should be regulated.
On Nov. 24, in Carroll County Superior Court, the town will ask a judge to declare that short-term rentals can be regulated under current zoning.
“(Short-term rentals) have been going on forever in North Conway,” said Cavanaugh, explaining that “In the past, people used the Boston Globe to advertise (a home for rent) or they hung a flyer in their workplace coffee room; in the 2000s we use websites like Airbnb.”
Cavanaugh said there are about 540 short-term rentals in Conway, which represents some 7% of the overall 6,000 housing units.
He said the Innis report found that short-term rentals did not diminish the number of housing units in Conway, nor did they drive up prices, which have been high in second-home communities like Conway and also nationwide, for years.
The report, he continued, found no correlation between short-term rentals and a decrease in hotel bookings, with Innis noting that a shift “in the way people travel” under the COVID-19 pandemic, was due to their perceiving that short-term rentals were “more safe.”
There’s also a convenience factor, said Cavanaugh, in that families prefer to be under one roof, rather than in adjoining rooms.
According to Paul Mayer, who is a member of the Mt. Washington Association Valley for Responsible Vacation Rentals and a local Realtor, each short-term rental in Conway accommodates about 4-5 people per stay which translates into some 2,500 visitors, a number that hotels could not absorb.
If Conway does not permit short-term rentals those folks will go to neighboring towns like Bartlett and Bretton Woods, he said.
Mayer said the Mt. Washington Association Valley for Responsible Vacation Rentals supports a noise ordinance, and requiring permits for fires and fire pits, “but what we don’t agree with is taking away the right to rent out my property for a day, a month or a year.”
Conway Town Manager Thomas Holmes did not immediately respond Thursday to an e-mail seeking comment on the Innis report.