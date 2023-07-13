A group of Republican U.S. state attorneys general on Thursday warned the country's largest companies that certain workforce diversity policies could be illegal in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision effectively striking down affirmative action in higher education.

The 13 officials, in letters sent to the 100 largest U.S. companies, said the court last month made clear that any policy that treats people differently because of their race is illegal, even when it is adopted with good intentions.