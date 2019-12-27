MANCHESTER — The Residences at Riverwalk on South Commercial Street sold for $33 million.
CBRE arranged the sale of the three, five-story buildings with a parking garage at 553-557 South Commercial St., according to a news release.
CBRE Capital Markets’ multi-housing experts Simon Butler and Biria St. John represented the seller, SMC Management Corp., and procured the buyer, Forest Properties, according to the release.
Forest Properties, based in Cambridge, Mass., owns more than 5,000 apartments in 23 towns and cities.
The buildings are close to the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, home of the minor league New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
The Residences at Riverwalk, built in 2016, has a mix of 28 studio, 52 one-bedroom, and 70 two-bedroom units. Amenities include an on-site fitness center, laundry and private meeting spaces.
