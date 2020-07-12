Set to open restaurants started before the pandemic struck, Tuscan Brands and Great NH Restaurants owners say their chains are still drawing customers, but like smaller eateries are facing a make-or-break fall and winter.
If anything is keeping them afloat, it’s the outdoor seating, Joe Faro and Tom Boucher agree.
“Restaurants cannot pay their bills, let alone make a profit at a 50% volume. They just can’t,” Boucher, CEO of Great NH Restaurants, said of the seating limit on indoor dining. “I’m very worried about that.”
A 10,000-square-foot T-Bone’s Great American Eatery is set to open in Concord in August, he said.
Located near the newly built Tru by Hilton hotel off Interstate 93's Exit 12, it will be the largest T-Bone’s to date, he said, and the first location built from the ground up. It will have seating for over 250 indoors and another 35 outside, he said.
Boucher said several million dollars were invested in the project, which was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.
“We were supposed to open early May,” Boucher said last Wednesday.
Faro, CEO of Tuscan Brands, is opening Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar on Monday. It was to have opened on Memorial Day.
The 6,000-square-foot restaurant is on the Merrimack River at 54 Merrimac St., and boasts a sizable outdoor deck facing the water, with a total capacity of 125 seats.
“There’s not a bad seat in the house, honestly,” Faro said
Customers are still fairly reluctant to dine indoors for the most part, he said.
“People really want to eat outside,” Faro said.
Newburyport will be Tuscan’s seventh location including its market hybrid stores. Concord will be Great NH Restaurants’ 10th location overall, including its Cactus Jack’s, CJ’s Great West Grill and Copper Door concepts.
Some concepts work better than others. Faro said fast, casual dining is doing very well. Traditional take-out model businesses like pizza and Chinese are weathering the crisis better, he said.
But smaller restaurants that can only fit a few tables inside and in some cases have no space outside to seat customers may be the first to shutter for good, Faro said.
“There are some amazing restaurants that are not going to make it,” Faro said.
At the Grind Rail Trail Cafe in Derry, the 1,200-square-foot interior has remained closed since March, but it has offered take-out through a window on the side of the business, and two weeks ago opened an expanded outdoor seating area with a capacity of about 35, after the Derry Town Council approved street-side seating.
“That’s a game changer for us. And by game changer I mean it goes from abysmal to tolerable … in the amount of revenue we’re doing,” owner Melanie Davis said.
While Davis said she has cut down her overhead, simplified her menu and diversified her revenue streams to include things like catering of backyard weddings and graduation parties and the like, she thinks small cafes like hers are not as weather-proof as bigger chain restaurants.
“I think we’re much more vulnerable,” Davis said.
Location is also an important factor, Faro said. His Burlington, Mass. location is down in sales by under 50%, his Portsmouth restaurant is down by 40% and his Boston location is down by more than 80%, he said. Meanwhile, Salem’s Tuscan Kitchen is going strong with nearly 100% of its normal revenue.
Boucher said if the restaurant industry doesn’t get more federal aid to subsidize its lost revenue, even his 10-restaurant business of 33 years could go bankrupt.
“It’s unfathomable,” Boucher said.
Under the current guidelines in Massachusetts, Faro said he has about 100 seats at the Newburyport location that are being left unfilled, including the bar counter, which the Bay State has banned the use of under its current safety rules.
The timing of opening a restaurant right now is far from ideal, Faro conceded.
“It is certainly a risk. I’d be lying if I said the restaurant business in general isn’t very risky,” Faro said.
Boucher said he doesn’t know if his business is making money right now, but he'll have a better sense once it pay the bills at the end of the month. Boucher said they recently programmed their point-of-sale systems to track what percentage of business is coming from outdoor seating versus indoor seating and take-out. His goal is to show the breakdown to government policy makers and illustrate how dependent the chain is on outdoor dining right now.
He said he’s been fortunate that most of his restaurants have very large parking lots that he can set up tents in.
Faro said he wants the public to know that local restaurants need support to keep going.
Boucher said they’re also going to need some help from the federal government. He said he’s been working with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office to draft another round of aid that will hopefully help to subsidize the hospitality industry in the months ahead.
“There’s not a doubt in my mind that every restaurant in the country is going to need more help to stay afloat as we reach the fall,” Boucher said. “Restaurants operate on incredibly thin margins. And it’s going to be a shame to see how many restaurants aren’t going to make it unless we get more help from the federal government.”