Tom Boucher, of Great NH Restaurants, left, swings, during the FEEDNH.org charitable golf tournament Monday at Manchester Country Club. He is with his brothers, John and Matt at right, and Lauren Ryan on their Card Sharks team.
Lisa Allen, board chair of FEEDNH.org, and co-owner and chief administrative officer of Great NH Restaurants, at right, chats with Tanya Randolph, left, ambassador of philanthropy and community outreach for FeedNH.org, and Amanda Bisson, Primary Bank administrative officer during the FEEDNH.org charitable golf tournament at Manchester Country Club on Monday.
During the FEEDNH.org charitable golf tournament held Monday at Manchester Country Club. Members of team Walthen Contracting, teammates Jon Matta of Bedford, left, and Kurt Mitchell, driving, of Winchester, Mass., are all smiles on the way to the next tee.
Tom Boucher, center, of Great NH Restaurants, with his brothers, from left, John and Matt, as team Card Sharks, wearing their cards and sharks printed shirts for the occasion, at the FEEDNH.org charitable golf tournament held Monday at Manchester Country Club.
BEDFORD — Great New Hampshire Restaurant’s annual golf fundraiser usually has a waiting list. While playing 18 holes on a workday is a strong enough draw, the food and beverage service keeps those foursomes coming back every year.
“It’s like eating and drinking with a side of golf,” CEO Tom Boucher told players before the start of Monday’s tournament at Manchester Country Club.
The restaurant company, which operates T-Bones, Copper Door, Cactus Jack’s and CJ’s Great West Grill, hosts the annual event through the charitable trust it markets as FEEDNH.org.
Lisa King of Cross Insurance, which counts Great New Hampshire Restaurants as a customer, rounds out her foursome with some of her other clients. She doesn’t profess to be a great golfer, but she loves the food.
“Every hole has a sampling of something from one of their restaurants — lobster rolls, burgers,” said King, whose company increased its sponsorship this year.
“And it’s not even, ‘Here’s a burger.’ They see you putting, and they put them on the grill so that when you’re going to the next drive they’re there,” she said.
Since founding the nonprofit eight years ago, Great New Hampshire Restaurants has raised $770,000 for local nonprofits, said Lisa Allen, chief administrative officer for the company and chair of the charitable trust.
The FEEDNH.org acronym represents families, education, the elderly and the disadvantaged. Last year, the trust distributed more than $100,000 to nonprofits, including $20,000 to the Salvation Army and $30,000 to Hero Pups, a nonprofit based in Stratham that provides support dogs to veterans and first responders.
“By having such a wide range of who we are willing to support, we’ve found we’re able to touch so many areas,” said Allen, who began her career with the company 26 years ago as a food server at the T-Bones in Bedford.
The nearly two dozen sponsors of Monday’s tournament included some of the company’s vendors and business partners, led by Primary Bank.
“The first year we had two or three sponsors,” Allen said. “Now we are doubling up on some of the holes.”