Restaurant spending

A woman waits in line for food at a Chipotle Mexican Grill on June 9, 2021 in Houston, Texas. 

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS

After celebrating the end of COVID restrictions with an epic restaurant tab, diners are now hitting the brakes on eating out.

Many U.S. households, especially lower- and middle-income ones, are cutting back on restaurant spending as inflation pressures their budgets. Feeling the same pinch, restaurants from Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. have increased prices to keep up. This will likely translate into lower traffic and stagnating sales in coming months.