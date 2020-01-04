State rep has proposed levy to help fund schools.
The New Hampshire Retail Association is ready to fight a bill proposing a sales tax on electronic devices.
“We will always be opposed to a sales tax,” said Nancy Kyle, president and CEO.
The association is also keeping a close eye on mandatory paid family and medical leave coverage, measures to place a surcharge on single-use plastic bags, and restricting the distribution of plastic straws as some of its 2020 legislative positions and priorities, according to the group.
Last week, the organization released some of its top legislative positions and priorities when the new session begins this month. The association’s mission is to advocate, promote and support retailers to improve the economic prosperity of the state.
House Bill 492 seeks to establish a 4.3% tax on the retail sale of electronic devices, including TVs, computers and cellphones to help fund education.
State Rep. Skip Cleaver, D-Nashua, who sponsored the bill, said the state needs to invest more money into education.
“We do not have enough revenue for education to properly fund it,” Cleaver said.
“It’s been obvious for a long time that education is suffering in New Hampshire and as a result people are not coming here.”
He thinks “what makes us stupid as a society” should help pay for education.
“I thought maybe a limited broad-based tax would be a good step in the right direction,” he said.
The association says any sales tax would cause diminished returns from other state revenue sources, such as business taxes, meals and rooms tax and gas tax.
“The New Hampshire Retail Association has had a long record of opposing sales tax proposals,” Kyle said. “Our biggest advantage in this state for our retailers is that we are sales-tax free. The per capita retail sales are so much higher in New Hampshire than they are in the rest of the country because of the cross-border shopping.”
Cleaver said the tax is still less than Massachusetts and because of frequent price fluctuations of electronic products, consumers wouldn’t be hit too hard.
David Souter, owner of Baron’s Major Brands and chairman of the association’s board of directors, said last year was good for sales.
“It had its challenges and bumps along the way. Tariffs were a factor,” he said.
Sales are looking to be strong in the first half of the year. Souter isn’t worried about the sales tax bill.
“I don’t see it being passed,” he said. “I know that as a retailer and from the association side of it we would be very cautious of that. We wouldn’t see it as a positive at all.”
As for family leave, a new bill is expected to be brought forth in the House after Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a Senate bill. The Democratic proposal offered several ways to pay for the mandatory benefit, including a payroll tax charged to both workers and employers.
Sununu is working with state Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, on a voluntary option.
The association is asking the House Ways & Means Committee to swiftly kill Cleaver’s sales tax bill.
“We treat every one very seriously,” Kyle said.
