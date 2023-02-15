Retail sales

People shop in a Manhattan mall on Feb. 7, 2023, in New York City. 

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

U.S. retail sales rose in January by the most in nearly two years, signaling robust consumer demand that could bolster the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep raising interest rates in the face of persistent inflation.

The value of overall retail purchases increased 3% in a broad advance — the most since March 2021 — after a 1.1% drop in the prior month, Commerce Department data showed Wednesday. Excluding gasoline and autos, retail sales rose 2.6%, also the biggest increase in nearly two years. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

With assistance from Jordan Yadoo and Reade Pickert.