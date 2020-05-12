NORTH CONWAY — Three businesses at Settlers Green, the largest shopping center in the White Mountains, reopened on Monday as retailers begin returning under new state guidelines for conducting commerce.
Stonewall Kitchen and Lindt Chocolate reopened at Settlers Green while Books A Million did the same at Settlers Crossing, said Dot Seybold, general manager of OVP Management Inc., which oversees the Settlers Green Outlet Village, Settlers Crossing and Settlers Corner.
Skechers, at Settlers Green, intended to reopen Monday but postponed until Tuesday, said Seybold, because the company was unable to secure and install protective plexiglass in time.
The reopenings were allowed under Gov. Chris Sununu’s “Stay at Home 2.0” order for the coronavirus pandemic. More stores will open this week, said Seybold, who hopes all stores and eateries will be operating in some fashion on May 22 or shortly thereafter. Cumulatively, Settlers Green has 70 stores that employ some 700 people, Seybold said.
“I spoke with Stonewall Kitchen, and they said they had about 25 people come in and made purchases, and that’s very good,” she said. Stonewall Kitchen also reopened stores in Nashua, Portsmouth and Rochester on Monday.
With its restaurants, public spaces and art, and internal walking paths, Settlers Green, which opened in 1988, has “worked hard to create a place to gather,” not just shop, said Seybold.
“We feel that’s the answer to the tourist-based economy that we have,” she said. “You can’t just have an outlet center these days. And, boy, aren’t we happy to have an outdoor shopping center because that is going to be our saving grace.”
She noted the shopping center boasts restaurants with outdoor dining areas that are “quite spacious, actually,” and that under the governor’s order will be able to open on May 18.
Seybold said she was struck by how local residents have discovered Settlers Green, even as its stores have been shuttered.
“North Conway has traditionally been pretty recession-proof because of our core market — families,” she said. “We will survive this. “We’ve survived a couple recessions already and we’ll be back.”