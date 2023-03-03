Retailers

A shopper at the check-out counter of a record shop in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. The US Census Bureau is scheduled to release retail sales figures on Feb. 15. 

 Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg

One of the biggest questions for investors over the past year has been when Americans will pull back on spending and trigger a recession. In the fourth quarter, that didn't happen as retailers and brands exceeded expectations.

But their results and forecasts raised a bunch of red flags for the year ahead.

Bloomberg's Daniela Sirtori-Cortina and Janet Freund contributed to this report.