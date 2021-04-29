Swipe fees

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 19.

Two lobbying associations representing merchants in North Dakota sued the Federal Reserve to win a reduction in the fees they pay to banks each time a consumer swipes a debit card.

The North Dakota Retail Association and the North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association said in the complaint that the Fed should vacate its rule that caps those fees at 21 cents for cards from the largest U.S. banks. The fees merchants pay to process both credit and debit cards have soared in recent years to more than $100 billion annually.

