Forcivity, a growing technology company in Manchester, just moved to the eighth floor of Brady Sullivan Plaza in January, but the office is now empty with its staff working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the space won’t look much different when it reopens, the company’s 10 to 12 workers will be more spread out. The state’s stay-at-home order will last at least until the end of the month.
“There will be an empty desk between everybody, just so we can maintain some space,” said Steve Baines, owner and founder of Forcivity.
Experts say employees returning to offices will be gradual to prevent transmission of the coronavirus until treatments and a vaccine can be developed. For many companies, it could also mean the end to a decades-long trend of open office concepts and shared working spaces.
Like most places, Forcivity will have hand sanitizer stations and signs posted to promote good hygiene.
Offices across the world are also making physical changes, including redesigning layouts to include one-way corridors, adding buffer zones around desks and adapting workstations with plexiglass dividers to protect from coughs and sneezes.
Brady Sullivan Properties, which holds about 3.8 million square feet of mill, office and industrial space in New Hampshire, has increased cleaning and developed protocols for when people enter the buildings, including the three tallest towers in downtown Manchester.
Markings on the floor will lead people to elevators for proper social distancing where a maximum of four people will be allowed in at a time.
“We won’t have all people rush to the elevators and wait,” said owner Arthur Sullivan.
The company recommends people wear face covering in common areas.
“We are increasing the security at all our buildings to make sure people aren’t congregating,” he said.
Forcivity leased its new space hoping to increase its staff by about 50%, which could create a challenge for the company’s growth.
“It really depends on how quickly the restrictions lift,” Baines said. “We may have to do a rotating schedule having people work from home.”
Reopening safely
Steve McAllister, executive director for the eastern region of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said returning to work will be gradual and phased in depending on its location and business type.
“There is no playbook for this. We’ve never done this before,” he said during a webinar hosted by the New Hampshire Business and Industry Association on Tuesday.
Health screenings, COVID-19 testing and personal protection equipment will likely be required as many return to offices and other types of workplaces. Staggered hours might be implemented by some companies to accommodate public transportation, he said.
Dr. David Shulkin, the former secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and president of Shulkin Solutions, said during a webinar hosted by McLane Middleton on Thursday that it’s important for businesses to have a comprehensive plan for reopening.
Two Utah companies reopened without following guidelines, in which 68 people were infected, he said.
“The experiments are actually happening before our eyes. We are seeing (reopenings) in Georgia and now other states,” he said. “Even though the data suggests infections are going up, they are opening up and trying to do it with some reasonable approaches with social distancing and other guidelines.”
New approaches
Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate services firm with an office in New Hampshire, has developed a “6 Feet Office” prototype at its Amsterdam location. It will soon make its way to New York and Los Angeles.
“We tried to create something that is customizable to all kinds of businesses, so you might be a 10-person startup company or you could be a huge tech company,” said Kelly Mann, manager of workplace strategy and change management in the Boston office.
Short-term plans call for visuals that help employers keep their distance, such as different colored carpets and marked one-way corridors.
“Everybody is going to be using their space differently,” Mann said.
Long-term plans call for upgrading ventilation systems and installing new technologies such as thermal imaging cameras to scan temperatures as people enter buildings and UV lights to disinfect in the evening.
“The key aspect of that is cost, what we were focused on more of right now is how to get people back into an office at a lower cost,” Mann said. “We do believe we are going to start seeing those technologies pop up more and more.”
The recovery readiness plan developed by the company is designed to help companies communicate what they’re doing to make employees safe. A lot of research and development of the plan came out of companies reopening in China.
Some companies could choose to decommission large meeting spaces or lower the capacity for certain areas, according to documents provided by Cushman & Wakefield.
Thomas Farrelly, executive director of the New England region at Cushman & Wakefield in Manchester, doesn’t expect companies will be rushing to close offices permanently, but could offer more remote working opportunities.
“There are a lot of people who are really anxious to get back to the office to work,” he said. “People need to understand the rules and people need to feel safe. It is going to be gradual, and we will get there.”
For Brady Sullivan, leasing has slowed significantly.
“We are working with several tenants to move forward with their leasing,” Sullivan said. “It hasn’t come to a complete stop, but it’s trickling rather than pouring in.”
Baines, owner of Forcivity, said business has been steady and the company will likely have to hire more people.
“It may have me lean toward hiring someone remote,” he said. “But my preference is to have them come into the office. Those are really the things I have to think about now. ‘Where do you live? How often are you going to come into the office? Is there room right now?’”
He looks forward to returning to the office and collaborating with his employees in person again.
“I can’t wait to get back to normal,” he said.