54th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

U.S. Air Force personnel stand in front of Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, displayed at the 54th International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 20, 2023. 

 BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

PARIS - Lockheed Martin has raised concerns with the U.S. Defense Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about L3Harris's acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne, Lockheed's chief operating officer said on Tuesday.

Frank St John told Reuters that Lockheed, Aerojet's biggest customer, wanted L3Harris to ensure access to rocket motors, fair pricing and IP protections, adding that it had received "little response" from L3Harris over its concerns.