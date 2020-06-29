Revised redevelopment plan would save letters from Ioka marquee

The new owners of the Ioka theater have proposed removing the beloved marquee and preserving the letters by hanging them on the side of the building as part of their plan to redevelop the property in downtown Exeter.
The future of the marquee has been at the center of the debate over plans to give new life to a landmark building that’s been dormant for years.
Some members of the town’s Historic District Commission who remember the century-old theater in its heyday had voiced concerns about the possible removal of the marquee in recent weeks, but most appear supportive of the new plan to reuse a set of the iconic letters.
Adam Wagner, an architect from Market Square Architects, unveiled a revised plan at an HDC meeting on June 18 that showed the marquee replaced with a nearly 10-inch tall canopy hanging over the front doors and the Ioka letters taken off the marquee and placed vertically along the side of the building.
Wagner said he knows the marquee is “near and dear” to the hearts of many people, but insisted that it’s not needed as the building will no longer be used as a theater. The letters that now sit atop the marquee would block the view from windows on the second floor that will be used once the building is renovated.
He said a sign company has also examined the aging marquee.
“Their opinion of the sign was that it was in pretty rough shape and he did not feel that the fastening of the sign to the building was suitable for today’s building codes. So at the very least, the sign, in all likelihood, needs to come down and completely be rebuilt,” he said.
But there’s no plan to rebuild the marquee.
After being closed for 12 years, the building was purchased earlier this year by Ioka Properties LLC, which is owned by David Cowie and Jay Caswell.
They have not provided a concrete plan for the use of the brick building yet, but have suggested that the downstairs could become a restaurant with retail space on the street level and condominiums on the upper floors.
The proposed exterior design is being debated by the HDC.
A preliminary plan presented to the panel last month showed the marquee gone and a smaller blade-style “Ioka Theater” sign hanging on the side of the building. Wagner described it as a replica of the theater’s original sign, but some HDC members weren’t keen on the idea of recreating the sign, which has now been removed from the plan.
HDC member Gwen English, who is a planning board representative, said she would like to see the blade sign because it would add another dimension, but she also acknowledged that under that plan the original letters couldn’t be used.
“I like what (the marquee) has done in kind of bringing community together and advertising things or announcing things that were happening in town, but I certainly don’t see that having a marquee the way it has been is practical or would look good on this building,” she said.
Select board member Julie Gilman, who sits on the HDC, said she didn’t want to replicate an original sign and was supportive of the proposal to reuse the Ioka letters on the building.
“I don’t have a problem with the marquee going,” she said.
Sharon Somers, an attorney representing Ioka Properties, said the owners aren’t obligated to keep the marquee and referred to letters from more than 50 people in the community who supported their plan.
“I would encourage the commission to move on so they can get to an approval fairly quickly,” she said.
Despite more support for removing the marquee and hanging the letters on the building, HDC Chairman Patrick Gordon said he wanted the owners to reconsider the preservation of the entire marquee.
He also pointed out that the letters of support weren’t necessarily reflective of the views of the larger community whose residents may have a sentimental attachment to the marquee.
The project’s architects were asked to fine tune other aspects of the plan and meet with the HDC in the near future for possible approval.