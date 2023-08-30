FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians pass a Rite Aid store in Oakland

Rite Aid is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

 Noah Berger/REUTERS/file

Rite Aid is quietly closing an East Haven, Connecticut,  pharmacy amid a number nationally, as the Wall Street Journal reported that Rite Aid is contemplating a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to eliminate debt with the goal of remaining in business.

Rite Aid has issued no statement on the report, with the Wall Street Journal not identifying the names of its sources. The Philadelphia-based chain lost $307 million in its most recent quarter, with long-term debt totaling $3.3 billion as of early June.