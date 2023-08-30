Rite Aid is quietly closing an East Haven, Connecticut, pharmacy amid a number nationally, as the Wall Street Journal reported that Rite Aid is contemplating a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to eliminate debt with the goal of remaining in business.
Rite Aid has issued no statement on the report, with the Wall Street Journal not identifying the names of its sources. The Philadelphia-based chain lost $307 million in its most recent quarter, with long-term debt totaling $3.3 billion as of early June.
"We're evaluating several pathways to address the capital structure," said Matt Schroeder, chief financial officer of Rite Aid, speaking in late June on a conference call to review the company's second quarter results. "Whatever we do, we're going to be focused on driving our turnaround performance and positioning our business for long-term growth."
A Rite Aid spokesperson confirmed Tuesday morning the plan to close its East Haven pharmacy in early September, located at 645 Foxon Road. Rite Aid has 30 pharmacies in Connecticut from Stamford to North Branford.
The state of Connecticut lists nearly 675 pharmacies in all, including supermarket and department store locations. CVS has the most with some 170 locations statewide, while Walgreens has just over 100.
"A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance," Rite Aid stated in an email from a spokesperson. "We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services. We also strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible."
Rite Aid has been closing pharmacies that have been performing worse than others, including more than two dozen nationally between March and May, and 145 last year. In the past week, media outlets in several states have reported pending Rite Aid closures, to include in New York, New Jersey and New Hampshire.
"We're constantly looking at performance of stores, particularly ones that don't have much lease life left on the lease," Schroeder said in June. "I would expect us to continue to do that. I don't have a number of store closures to give you, but it's certainly something we're going to continue to look at as we think about just how do we drive as much profitability as we can while still maintaining the presence in communities and providing access to our customers and communities."
Rite Aid faces a U.S. Department of Justice investigation on its prescription practices for opioid drugs.