FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians pass a Rite Aid store in Oakland

Rite Aid is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

 Noah Berger/REUTERS/file

The Rite Aid on Dartmouth College Highway in Woodsville will close next week.

Woodsville is the largest village in the town of Haverhill. The store is located at 4976 Dartmouth College Highway At Routes 10 And 302, according to its website. 