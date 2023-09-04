Rite Aid in Woodsville to close Sept. 10 Staff Report Sep 4, 2023 Sep 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Rite Aid is preparing to file for bankruptcy. Noah Berger/REUTERS/file Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Rite Aid on Dartmouth College Highway in Woodsville will close next week.Woodsville is the largest village in the town of Haverhill. The store is located at 4976 Dartmouth College Highway At Routes 10 And 302, according to its website. The store will permanently close on Sunday, Sept. 10, according to the store.Prescriptions can be filled at the Littleton location or can be transferred to the pharmacy of the customers’ choice.The new comes as part of a restructuring and as the chain is contemplating Chapter 11 bankruptcy to eliminate debt, according to media reports. Rite Aid has 57 stores in New Hampshire. It is unknown if other locations are impacted. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Rite Aid in Woodsville to close Sept. 10 NH Newsmakers: Cookson Communications hires Jason Boucher; MVSB’s Hodge named NH Housing Fellow +10 Home insurers cut natural disasters from policies as climate risks grow U.S. deficit explodes even as economy grows Reuters Analysis: High pasta prices set to boil over as Canada's wheat withers +6 Closing the Deal: Elliot Perry is at it again +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesRite Aid closing some pharmacies in national restructuring300 more apartments OK'd at Tuscan Village in SalemBoston Billiard Club gets new name with homage to NashuaNew Business: Zero waste grocery store opens in Bedford; Hot Rize Bagel Cafe plans drive-thruMerchants Way buildings OK'd; Gorham House Florist for saleGas Light District Diner opens in Manchester; Laney & Lu opens second location in PortsmouthLiberty Utilities seeks 22.5% rate increaseAuto review: 2023 Toyota Crown is finally hereNH Newsmakers: Team expands at Foxfire Property Management; NCHHHA promotes Foster-HebertNH Newsmakers: Cookson Communications hires Jason Boucher; MVSB’s Hodge named NH Housing Fellow Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.