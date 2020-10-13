Rite Aid chose the North Country town of Littleton as one of the first two locations of its "Stores of the Future."

In a pilot program that may eventually influence how all of the chain’s nearly 2,500 stores nationwide look and operate, the company on Tuesday marked the grand opening in Littleton and Etters, PA. In total, Rite Aid will study nine “Stores of the Future,” which Rite Aid COO Jim Peters said are ground-up revitalizations of existing stores.

