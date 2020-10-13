Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Rite Aid chose the North Country town of Littleton as one of the first two locations of its "Stores of the Future."
In a pilot program that may eventually influence how all of the chain’s nearly 2,500 stores nationwide look and operate, the company on Tuesday marked the grand opening in Littleton and Etters, PA. In total, Rite Aid will study nine “Stores of the Future,” which Rite Aid COO Jim Peters said are ground-up revitalizations of existing stores.
After about 90 trees were removed at the future Bow Lane apartment complex behind Bedford High School, some of them without permission, town planners this week approved a new landscaping plan designed to correct the error.
The SEE Science Center in Manchester announced Tuesday it is the only museum in New Hampshire to receive an award from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), as part of $13,800,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Grants available to support th…