The CEO of the largest not-for-profit group of Continuing Care Retirement Communities in northern New England said on Wednesday that they are constantly thinking about opening new locations because their work is far from over.
“We’re never done. We want that in the minds of our team and our residents. 10,000 people a day turn 74… There’s more for us to do,” said Justine Vogel of The RiverWoods Group during a CEO Forum at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Vogel began her work at RiverWoods in 1994 as part of the pre-opening team in Exeter. She became president and CEO in 2011 when RiverWoods Group was formed to be the parent entity of RiverWoods Exeter.
RiverWoods Group also owns Birch Hill in Manchester across from a 600-acre nature sanctuary and close to a golf course as well as RiverWoods Durham which opened on Route 108 in November.
Vogel said that today they serve 1,100 people and have 1,000 staff members.
Pickleball, pottery classes and skiing at Sunday River in Maine help residents stay healthy and happy, Vogel said.
“People think their sun is setting at 75 and we’re like, ‘Hey, if you have another day, what are you going to do with it?’” Vogel said.
Vogel told the forum’s attendees that people generally do not want to plan for a time when they may need to live in a community where there is assisted living, memory support and nursing care because it doesn’t sound like fun, but it is important to ensure they have a high quality of life as they age.
Vogel said to prepare financially for living in a retirement community, they typically need an entrance fee of between $180,000 and $800,000, which is partially refundable, as well as an average of $4,000 a month.
