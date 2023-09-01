 Robinhood said on Friday it had entered into a share repurchase agreement with the United States Marshal Service (USMS) for $605.7 million to buy back stock from Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies.

The shares of Robinhood were seized and subsequently transferred to the custody of the U.S. government after Bankman-Fried's FTX and Emergent filed for bankruptcy protection last year. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to criminal fraud and conspiracy charges stemming from FTX's November 2022 collapse.