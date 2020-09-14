ZURICH -- President Donald Trump's latest executive order aimed at lowering U.S. drug prices by linking them to those of other nations is "light on details" but "surely exceeds" his authority, Roche's top drug executive said on Monday.

Trump's plan, which he called a "Most Favored Nation" (MFN) order on Sunday, would pay a price for a prescription drug that matches the lowest price paid among wealthy foreign governments. Medicare, the U.S. government health care program for seniors, is now prohibited from negotiating prices it pays to drugmakers.

