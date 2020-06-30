A Rochester company is working around the clock to produce filtration media for millions of N95 respirators and surgical masks and just signed a $13.5 million contract with the Department of Defense.
Officials at Lydall say that by May of next year, they will have the capacity to support the monthly domestic production of 140 million N95 respirators or 540 million surgical masks.
Geoff Crosby is a manager for the expansion at the facility located on Chestnut Hill Road. With the installation of two new production lines and 47,000 square feet of space, Rochester will be the largest site for meltblown filtration media production in the United States and a center of excellence for advanced filtration media innovation, the company says.
Lydall is one of the few manufacturers in the country that has the assets required to produce meltblown filtration media, or the protective layer, inside N95 respirators. Meltblown filtration media is constructed of polypropylene fiber.
Crosby said the company pivoted production and switched to focus on filtration media in response to COVID-19 this January but was prepared to do so due to some strategic planning that happened years ago.
“About five years ago, we had planned to increase the production of these materials for face masks and got that running and online about a year and a half ago, and that put us in a great position to be able to turn around and instantly help,” Crosby said.
Crosby said it was hard to tell customers about the switch, but they knew it was an unprecedented opportunity to help in the battle against the spread of COVID-19.
“We have a chance to help the nation and the globe. We’re going to do it,” Crosby said.
On Tuesday, Lydall announced the signing of a $13.5 million contract with the Department of Defense, which is part of an ongoing collaboration between the DOD and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It is funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security Act.
“Face masks are the ‘armor’ that protects Americans from contracting COVID-19,” said Sara Greenstein, president and CEO of Lydall.
Lydall is global manufacturing company headquartered in Manchester, Conn.
Over 100 people are employed in Rochester. The company is planning to hire more to work in operations and the engineering department at the Rochester facility.