LACONIA – Thanks to orbital robots named Laura, Charlie and Fred, a year-old startup on the eastern bank of the Winnipesaukee River is making sure that as more human beings go into space, their belongings are inspected, maintained, repaired and moved as needed.
Rogue Space Systems Corp. was founded in July 2020 by Jeromy Grimmett, a native of Lawtell, La., who became interested in aerospace while serving in the U.S. Army and working with the Patriot and THAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) missile systems.
Grimmett initially explored the economics of capturing some of the 300,000 items of debris in space that could damage satellites but quickly realized there weren't any funding sources for the task.
The idea wasn’t wasted, though, as Grimmett realized that the same technology used to clean up space could be used to service satellites.
Sometime in the summer of 2022 -- thanks to a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate -- Rogue’s Laura OrbotTM (orbital robot) is scheduled to be flown into space on a demonstration mission.
During the mission, Laura will visit three inoperable or damaged satellites, Grimmett said.
In 2023, two leased Laura-1 orbots will inspect and observe Orbital Assembly Corp.’s P-STAR mission to launch construction technologies for what has been called “the first low-gravity space hotel.”
In late 2023, Rogue orbots will hitch a ride into space under a launch services agreement with Firefly Aerospace, though Grimmett declined to say how much Rogue is paying for the service.
The rocket will carry five orbots: four Lauras, which, according to Rogue, are designed to inspect, monitor and observe; as well as a lone Fred, which can “move satellites and other assets to and from different orbits, i.e. from GEO to the International Space Station in LEO, and for the occasional ‘jiggle’ when needed.”
There are no plans announced yet for Charlie, which Rogue says offers “fine motor robotics for delicate servicing tasks.”
Grimmett has said that geostationary orbit is “hands down where the money is,” noting that some 160 satellites now in geostationary orbit generate annual revenues in excess of $100 billion.
Even though there are no launch pads in New England, he sees Laconia becoming a regional center for space services.
William Bates, executive director of the New Hampshire Aerospace and Defense Export Consortium, said the team that Rogue is assembling is unprecedented for a young company and that Rogue’s agreement with Firefly Aerospace is historic.
“This is not just another launch, not just another payload management sort of thing. As far as I know, this is a first-of-its kind payload arrangement, especially for commercial space,” Bates said.
Compared to the small number of companies that use larger rockets to carry big payloads into space, Firefly is among the many that use smaller rockets that carry smaller payloads, Bates said. That means that Rogue’s technology will allow the latter group “to take part in getting more into space and that can become more and more important as the industry progresses.”
As of late August, Rogue had four full-time employees: CEO Grimmett; chief operations officer Jon Beam; chief strategy officer Michael Halperin; and chief innovative officer Mike Pica. In addition, Griff Russell will soon join the company as director of space operations.
Russell has 20 years of experience with Northrop Grumman, Orbital Sciences, Space Exploration Technologies, and Millennium Space Systems. He will work remotely from his home in California, Grimmett said.
Grimmett said within three years he expects Rogue to have 100 employees nationwide, with most based in Laconia.
In addition to Russell, Grimmett said another high-profile person -- Kevin O’Connell, who was director of the Office of Space Commerce at the U.S. Department of Commerce -- will join Rogue’s board of advisers.
Rogue plans to launch a crowd-funding “seed round” to raise $5.5 million.
“I’m extremely excited about what’s going to come over the next couple of years,” Grimmett said. “There’s a real opportunity for New Hampshire to get on the map as far as space development technologies and become a hub for the industry in New England.”
The COVID-19 pandemic had little impact on Rogue, but it created a wave of tech-savvy folks who’ve decamped from major cities for the quality of life New Hampshire offers, Grimmett said.
“We should take advantage of that migration,” he said. “You can’t get much more high-tech than space.”