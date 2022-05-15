LACONIA — Rogue Space Systems, a startup in the nascent orbital-services industry, was selected for up to $2.75 million in funding through the SpaceWERX Orbital Prime initiative of the U.S. Space Force.
Rogue announced May 9 that 11 of its 13 Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase I proposals had been selected to be funded by the Los Angeles-based SpaceWERX as proofs-of-concept of the capabilities of Rogue’s orbital robots.
Two other STTR proposals were also selected, and while not funded now, could be in the future, Rogue founder and CEO Jeromy Grimmett said during an interview last week.
The money will start flowing into Rogue as the company meets milestones set by SpaceWERX, said the Louisiana native who now calls Alton Bay home.
Rogue has been developing three orbital robots that it calls ”Orbots” designed to service commercial and military satellites.
The Orbots are Barry, an inspection robot; Laura, which has even more robust capabilities; and Fred, which combines the abilities of its siblings while also offering robotics. Fred, Grimmett has previously said, could be launched — along with a customer’s satellite – into low-earth orbit, and then push the customer satellite into geostationary earth orbit.
It’s quite expensive to launch a satellite directly into geostationary earth orbit, according to Grimmett, which means that Fred should prove popular with many potential clients.
Under the STTR contracts with SpaceWERX, Rogue will show how its Orbots can remove and mitigate space debris and also service satellites and space stations.
Grimmett said he was floored by SpaceWERX selecting all of Rogue’s STTR proposals.
“Usually, a company submits one to four proposals for these initiatives at one time, but we submitted 13, thinking we might win one, two and ready to do backflips at four,” he said.
Winning the proposals will allow Rogue to scale its engineering team, the company said.
The need for servicing comes at a time when more satellites than ever are being launched, said Grimmett, who noted the backdrop of conflict in space.
The Space Force has identified Russia and China as potential adversaries in its Orbital Prime initiative and is working “shockingly fast,” he noted, to make sure that the U.S. has the high ground in space, both commercially and militarily.
“Believe me, we’re happy,” that the Space Force is prioritizing Orbital Prime, Grimmett said.
Rogue has 28 employees and is advertising to hire eight more people, with salaries of up to $80,000 per year.
The company is also poised to begin a second round of seed funding, Grimmett said, acknowledging, however, that Rogue does not have an “exit strategy” after that, be it to take Rogue public or being acquired.
“We’re open and pretty flexible on that,” he said.