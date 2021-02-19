Tributes poured in after last week’s announcement of the death of Ron Fournier — co-founder of Cruising Downtown and the owner of Ron’s Toy Shop.

“His whole life is beautiful in every way. From raising an amazing family, being the hardest working guy you know, to laying 200+ft of rubber down the street,” read part of the tribute on the company Facebook page on Friday.

Saturday, February 20, 2021