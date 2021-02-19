Tributes poured in after last week’s announcement of the death of Ron Fournier — co-founder of Cruising Downtown and the owner of Ron’s Toy Shop.
“His whole life is beautiful in every way. From raising an amazing family, being the hardest working guy you know, to laying 200+ft of rubber down the street,” read part of the tribute on the company Facebook page on Friday.
AS PUBLIC EVENTS go, the donation of free water bottles to school kids doesn’t sound like big news. But the delivery of 13,000 water bottles at Manchester High School West earlier this month represented a milestone. Unlike most such donations, this one was a coordinated effort to target a sp…