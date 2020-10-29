Cruises - Voyager of the Seas i

Royal Caribbean Group reported a billion-dollar net loss for a third straight quarter on Thursday, as the cruise operator suffered from a COVID-19-driven halt to voyages.

The cruise industry has virtually come to a standstill as the pandemic halted voyages that had become a hotbed of infection. Some operators in Japan, Australia and California have even become the subjects of lawsuits for onboard outbreaks.

