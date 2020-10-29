Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Royal Caribbean Group reported a billion-dollar net loss for a third straight quarter on Thursday, as the cruise operator suffered from a COVID-19-driven halt to voyages.
The cruise industry has virtually come to a standstill as the pandemic halted voyages that had become a hotbed of infection. Some operators in Japan, Australia and California have even become the subjects of lawsuits for onboard outbreaks.
OAKLAND, Calif. - America’s biggest cities should brace for a chunk of families moving out because they prefer to work remotely from less crowded and less expensive areas, according to a survey by Upwork released Thursday.