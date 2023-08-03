FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Apple logo and Russian flag

The Apple logo and the Russian flag are seen in this illustration created March 1, 2022. 

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

MOSCOW -- A Moscow court fined Apple 400,000 roubles ($4,274) on Thursday for not deleting "inaccurate" content about what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on apps and podcasts, Russian news agencies reported.

The TASS news agency said it was the first time Apple had been fined for that offense. Interfax said Apple had not deleted applications and podcasts with incorrect information about the conflict in Ukraine.