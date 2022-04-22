Fans of Rye Harbor Lobster Pound will be able to take out their chowder and lobster rolls again this summer despite protests from neighbors and officials who claim the business has overstepped its boundaries.
The shack was opened on Ocean Boulevard in 1996 by Nate Hanscom, 83, of Derry, and his late wife, Itsuko. Daughter Sylvia Cheever, of North Hampton, recently opened a second establishment on Washington Street called The Hungry Lobster.
Trouble began for Hanscom and Cheever before the 2021 season, when they received notice they would no longer be able to sell food.
They started a petition that received thousands of signatures and prompted Gov. Chris Sununu to grant a waiver for the shack to operate as usual.
On Thursday, a second one-year waiver was granted. This time, every business owner at the harbor who applied in writing for a waiver to serve food will be able to do so as long as they follow the same guidelines as Rye Harbor Lobster Pound, Cheever said.
That means being responsible for providing a police detail on weekends, having daily litter and trash collection and providing a detailed weekly report proving they purchased locally sourced seafood products if they do not have a pier use permit.
“I think that’s fair,” Cheever said Friday morning. Increased traffic and trash have been cited as reasons the company has outgrown the two shacks they own. Cheever said every business there has grown over the years.
During a recent meeting of the Pease Development Authority Port Committee, neighbors turned out to air their grievances.
Peter Aikens, owner of Petey’s, said he bought his spot about seven years ago for $40,000 and spent another $40,000 for a building and equipment only to be told he could not sell food, just live lobsters.
“So, I closed and I’m waiting patiently to see what I can do next,” Aikens said. “I don’t understand how they can operate a restaurant with no septic, no nothing. It makes no sense.”
Patrick Dennehy, owner of Tontine Fishing Charters, and Adam Baker, owner of Vintage Fish Company, both said their businesses have suffered because of the traffic and rude customers.
“I’ve had a marked loss of sales of 40 percent last year, and I feel that the air has changed at the harbor. I commend them for growing their business to be as successful as they have. The problem is that they’ve outgrown the facility for what its intended use is, and there just is not the space available for the volume that they are serving,” Baker said.
Pease Development Authority Executive Director Paul Brean said rights of entry that have been provided over the years for the shacks along the Rye Harbor entryway were intended to support a corresponding maritime use at the harbor, such as ticket sales for boat tours or the sale of live lobsters landed by a boat docked at the facility.
Because Hanscom gave up his boat a few years ago, Rye Harbor Lobster Pound does not have a pier-use permit and no longer has a maritime business.
Brean said on Friday that a motion has been approved to undertake an analysis of the Rye Harbor Marine Facility for the preparation of a facility master plan in advance of the 2023 season.