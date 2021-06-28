A Rye man whose battle with the state touched off a wave of discontent over the collection of supposedly overpaid jobless benefits won his administrative case last week.
Claude Pottier, 67, was found not to owe the state nearly $5,000, as officials from the state Department of Employment Security had claimed.
Pottier’s case was decided by a DES appeals tribunal, which determined that Pottier was owed about $1,100 in improperly withheld benefits, according to his lawyer, Michael Lewis.
Lewis said the state’s claims that Pottier owed them money prompted him to file a separate lawsuit challenging DES and its administrative process.
A judge dismissed the lawsuit on June 7, according to court documents.
“ Before and during these months and months, NH held onto money it owed Claude and which he could’ve used to survive,” Lewis wrote in an email.
DES Deputy Commissioner Richard Lavers said he was forbidden by law from commenting specifically on the case.
“However, it is it nice to see further proof that the system works as well as it does,” Lavers wrote in an email.
Pottier’s lawsuit challenged decisions over unemployment claims that mushroomed during the COVID-19 pandemic and involved both state benefits and $600 weekly additions funded by the federal CARES Act. Publicity about the suit drew responses on social media from hundreds who found themselves in similar predicaments.
The DES eventually acknowledged that it erroneously overpaid millions to 8,000 beneficiaries who had done nothing wrong. But it also said that millions more received benefits based on faulty claims, and that money would have to be repaid.
State officials have said they were overwhelmed by the number of jobless people seeking benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lewis said state officials went after people like Pottier in the most vulnerable time of their lives in an effort to seize what little money the people had.