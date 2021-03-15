A man walks on Wall Street in New York, U.S.

A man walks past the New York Stock Exchange on the corner of Wall and Broad streets in New York City on March 13, 2020.

 Lucas Jackson/Reuters

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Monday, as investors eyed an economic recovery from the coronavirus and awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs.

In a concrete sign that the worst of the damage from the coronavirus pandemic may be over for the airline industry, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways said leisure bookings were rising.

Monday, March 15, 2021
Sunday, March 14, 2021