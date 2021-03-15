The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Monday, as investors eyed an economic recovery from the coronavirus and awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs.
In a concrete sign that the worst of the damage from the coronavirus pandemic may be over for the airline industry, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways said leisure bookings were rising.
Lebanon's planning board rejected a request from Manchester-based property developer Brady Sullivan to extend an application for a large-scale housing development, saying the company has stalled long enough on the project.
