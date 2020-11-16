The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average notched record closing highs on Monday as news of another promising coronavirus vaccine fanned hopes of eradicating COVID-19, while spiking infections and new shutdowns threatened to hobble a recovery from the pandemic recession.

All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced and with its closing record, the blue-chip Dow is the last of the three to reclaim levels reached in February, before lockdowns sent the markets into free-fall.

