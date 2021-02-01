The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 24 on Monday after a steep sell-off last week, and technology-related shares led the advance, while a move by retail traders into silver drove up mining shares.
The iShares Silver Trust ETF — the largest silver-backed ETF — jumped 7.1%. Silver prices climbed to an eight-year peak of just over $30 an ounce before paring gains.
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. and Google announced a strategic partnership on Monday that’s meant to more quickly modernize the 117-year-old automaker in unique ways and more aggressively use data to drive revenue and improve customer experience.