DERRY — The Nutrition Corner recently celebrated its grand opening at the Cowbell Corner development at 418 Island Pond Road, on the corner of Route 111.
Alex Macomber and his wife, Kelsey Macomber, of Salem co-own the business, located in a 2,000-square-foot space that seats 28. Alex Macomber said sales have been steady and that the couple is on track to make back its initial investment in less than a year.
“It’s been going great,” he said.
Right now, the business focuses on selling protein shakes and tall, vitamin-filled sweet teas called “mega teas.”
While there are many smoothie places in the area that sell what he says is tantamount to the nutritional quality of a snack, Macomber said his company’s protein shakes can serve as a full meal.
“That’s really what differentiates us,” he said.
The business has 10 employees so far, many of whom are part-timers. Macomber said they are hiring presently for anyone who can work 20 to 40 hours a week.
Before opening, Kelsey was doing online nutrition coaching and running fitness camps while raising her two small children at home.
“This was a way to bring her nutrition coaching into a brick and mortar,” Macomber said.
Alex was working as a technical program manager at Amazon Robotics in North Reading, Mass., for 8½ years, a job he started right after he graduated college with a degree in electrical engineering and physics.
But he said he grew up with an interest in health, volunteering and education. His parents were both teachers and his dad was a blueberry farmer.
“I’d been, since I was 3 years old, picking blueberries,” Macomber said.
He was inspired when some friends of his opened a business with a similar concept in Augusta, Maine, called 207 Nutrition.
Macomber said the mega teas are based on water-extracted tea and layered with vitality-boosting B vitamins, Stevia sweetener and herbal aloe concentrate to help with digestion.
The protein shakes, which contain about 200 to 240 calories, are each made with 24 grams of “high-quality” protein, 21 vitamins and minerals and capped at 10 grams of sugar. The also contain a certain amount of carbs, fiber, saturated fat, iron, calcium and vitamins C and A.
Athletes can add boosters to their drinks, but Macomber said everything is sport-safe, with no banned substances.
The business did a soft opening in December. So far, the protein shakes have been driving sales.
“There’s so much demand for the protein shakes,” Macomber said.
Ultimately, Nutrition Corner’s number-one mission is to get the community healthier and happier, he said. To that end, the business will be launching an IGTV channel on Instagram in March, where they will upload how-to videos that will focus on nutrition and also showcase some local gyms, yoga studios and health professionals.
Down the road, Macomber said they will explore the possibility of opening additional locations, noting that there are several customers that drive down from Manchester for their products.
“If the market demands it, we’ll try to respond to the market,” he said.
