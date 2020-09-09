Mayor Marty Walsh

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh speaks at a news conference in Boston, Massachusetts January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A New Hampshire-based demolition company has been fined $75,000 by the state of Massachusetts after the Office of Campaign and Political Finance determined it illegally provided company funds to employees who made donations to the campaigns of Boston Mayor Martin Walsh and City Councilor Michael Flaherty.

The Office of Campaign and Political Finance (OCPF) said this week that employees of Select Demo Services LLC of Salem donated $21,000 from their personal accounts, funds that were then reimbursed by the company, a violation of Massachusetts campaign finance law.

Wednesday, September 09, 2020