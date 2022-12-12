Ross Moldoff

Ross Moldoff, planning director in Salem, is set to retire on Dec. 30 after 39 years.

 Provided by town of Salem

Ross Moldoff leaves Salem looking much different as he plans to retire at the end of the month after nearly four decades as planning director.

The 65-year-old helped the town review plans for a new grandstand at Rockingham Park horse track, the Mall at Rockingham Park, improvements to Canobie Lake Park and the development of Tuscan Village.