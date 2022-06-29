SALISBURY, Mass. — A new condominium complex could end up rising from the ashes of a nine-alarm fire on Central Avenue.
The fast-moving fire destroyed five properties at 30, 34, 38 and 40 Central Ave., including Michael's Oceanfront Motel and a neighboring apartment complex, on the morning of Jan. 17.
The five properties were located on four large oceanfront lots with four different owners who have all agreed to sell the lots as one, 30-40 Central Ave., which is listed for sale at $7.5 million.
The property at 38 Central Ave. is owned by Thomas and Marguerite Levesque of Hampton, New Hampshire, and it was last assessed at $878,100, according to town records.
Thomas and Gina Cloutier of Salem, New Hampshire, own 40 Central Ave., which was assessed this year at $1 million.
Grace Marie Saffie of Seabrook, New Hampshire, owns two properties at 34 Central Ave. The first property was most recently assessed at $824,900 while the second is $1 million.
Dean Borrelli owned and lived at 30 Central Ave., which was last assessed at $720,200.
Real estate agent Tom Saab said he developed a relationship with some of the property owners. They were approached by numerous developers — all with different ideas of how to best develop their land.
"These were all different owners and they pretty much didn't know which direction to go in," Saab said. "Some people just wanted to buy one of the parcels, some of them wanted to buy them all. There really wasn't any direction or guidance."
Saab has been selling real estate in Salisbury for more than four decades. He eventually met with all of the property owners.
"I knew that the town would prefer one, large project if they could unite together as a 'family' and try to sell it as one package," he said.
Town zoning, however, complicated matters, according to Saab.
Three of the parcels are in the beach commercial district but, one of the properties was in the beach commercial overlay district, according to Saab, which allows for taller heights and other stipulations.
The property owners hired Millennium Engineering to put together a parking plan and design where the buildings could be built, along with how many parking spaces would go along with them.
"What can be built there can only be determined by how many parking spots can be attained," Saab said. "For every two-bedroom condominium you build, you need two parking spaces; for every one-bedroom condo, you need one parking space."
Owner percentages were also broken down and the property owners eventually agreed to put the plan together and they put their shared property on the market earlier this month at $7.5 million.
"We anticipate we will get a few different developers who will be interested in it and making some offers on it," Saab said.
Saab added that the potential housing project could encourage other developers to tear down and build on their own.
"This could be a tremendous development for Salisbury Beach," Saab said. "We are talking about 26 or 28, brand new, oceanfront condominiums going up. That is a huge plus for the beach and these condominiums will sell for about $800,000 to $1 million."
Saab praised the work of the Salisbury Fire Department in keeping the January blaze contained.
"If it wasn't for them, a lot more buildings would have been destroyed," he said.
Borelli, his wife and college-aged son were living full time at their Central Avenue property when the fire broke out in January.
"We lost everything but we were very fortunate to get out of the house when we did," he said.
Thirty-six people were displaced by the fire. Borelli also praised the work of the Salisbury Fire and Police departments, as well as the Council on Aging, which was the first point of contact for the victims.
"They were able to get us clothes and luggage and whatever people needed," he said. "There were donations and gift cards and the outpouring of support was amazing. The Council on Aging led the charge on all of that."
The Borelli family bought their beach property as a summer home and had been living there full time for roughly the past five years.
Borelli said he "feels good" about listing the five properties together to maximize the value.
"From a business standpoint, I think it makes the most sense," he said. "But, at the same time, it is bittersweet because that was where we lived and it is right on the ocean. Moving away from that is the tough part of it. But it is a beautiful spot on the ocean that is very rare to find. We figured, as a group, that the best opportunity for us and for someone to move forward like that."
