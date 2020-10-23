State Street Saloon 2017 fire

Portsmouth's State Street Saloon was on the first floor of this building destroyed by fire in April 2017.

 Kimberley Houghton File

The block that housed the State Street Saloon may soon see new life after the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment approved a series of variances last week.

On April 10, 2017, firefighters from 50 area departments responded to a downtown blaze at the site that destroyed the saloon and severely damaged the historic Daily Times building.

