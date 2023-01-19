4 Tinkham Ave.

The Salvation Army of Greater Derry will rent about 4,000-square-feet of a building at 4 Tinkham Ave. in Derry. It will be the temporary home of the corps for three years.

 Colliers International

The Salvation Army of Greater Derry found temporary space on Tinkham Road to run its programs after being forced to leave its Folsom Road building as part of construction of Exit 4A off Interstate 93.

The deadline by the state to be out of its former 18 Folsom Road building was September, creating a challenge this past Christmas, including operating its food pantry and annual toy drive. The taking of the property was needed to widen the corridor connecting to the new highway exit.