The Salvation Army of Greater Derry found temporary space on Tinkham Road to run its programs after being forced to leave its Folsom Road building as part of construction of Exit 4A off Interstate 93.
The deadline by the state to be out of its former 18 Folsom Road building was September, creating a challenge this past Christmas, including operating its food pantry and annual toy drive. The taking of the property was needed to widen the corridor connecting to the new highway exit.
The temporary space is within an industrial building at 4 Tinkham Ave.
Finding a space became the first order of business for Majors Gary and Joyce Thornton, who started their new assignment in July after being officers in Berlin. Once moved in, the corps plans to stay there for three years as it searches for a permanent home.
“We are waiting to get keys,” Gary Thornton said. The location is off Manchester Road less than a half-mile away from its previous space, which the Salvation Army bought in the fall of 2017 for $490,000.
Londonderry-based Wrap City, under G&P Holdings LLC, recently bought the 26,000-square-foot industrial/flex building building for $2.4 million. The company plans to manufacture potato chips for its sandwich shops, according to Colliers International, a commercial real estate firm.
Thornton said the Salvation Army was about to buy a property before the deal fell apart.
“Availability was the key motivator,” Thornton said. “There was just nothing else available remotely with the size we were looking for.”
Thornton said the agency will lease 4,000 square feet of space on the ground level, which will include offices, a chapel/multi-purpose room and food pantry. Some of the outlets need to be upgraded to handle the power load for the pantry’s refrigerators.
“It is still not quite what we need, but it will have to do,” Thornton said.
Town Administrator David Caron said the town is glad the organization can stay in Derry, the organization’s core service area. The corps also serves Londonderry and Windham.
“It has been a tough process for the Salvation Army because we didn’t have much available space that met their needs,” he said.
Economic Development Director Beverly Donovan has been working with the organization on its relocation.
The operation is being coordinated out of the Thorntons’ home and various storage facilities, which the state is footing the bill for up to a year. Church services are being held at The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road.
The Thorntons are also looking to hire a new social worker.
Thornton is ready to get back to the ministry the Salvation Army is known for after a frustrating season.
“God has definitely kept us strong through all of this because there were definitely difficult times,” he said.
André Gorgenyi, divisional director of development and advancement for Northern New England, said the Salvation Army remains committed to the greater Derry region.
The permanent location will resemble more of a church-like building. The organization needs between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, and there is not much available where they want to be. It will also take a boost in finances.
“We believe God can do it,” Thornton said. “I mean with a few loaves and fishes he fed the multitudes. So he is going to take what we did and he is going to multiply it. It is going to take a lot of fundraising and reconnecting with the community. ”
The state broke ground on Exit 4A about a mile north of Exit 4 on Interstate 93 in August.
In all, 35 properties in Derry and Londonderry were acquired in their entirety as part of the Exit 4A project, according to the state Department of Transportation. Dozens of other properties are subject to partial takings.
The project aims to reduce congestion, improve safety and reduce traffic on local roads, which will promote “economic vitality” in Derry and Londonderry.