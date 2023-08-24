FILE PHOTO: A person walks by a Subway restaurant in Manhattan, New York City

FILE PHOTO: A person walks by a Subway restaurant in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021.

 ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

Subway would sell itself to private equity Roark Capital for $9.55 billion after agreeing to attach conditions to some of the windfall the two families that own it will get, sources said, ending a long-drawn auction that saw several competing bids.

These conditions, known as an earn-out, defer payment on part of the deal consideration, the sources familiar with the matter said.